Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,627 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.

Get Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.