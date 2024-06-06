Corient Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 12,627 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 23,248 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,701,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Affirm by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 174,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of AFRM stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.53.
Affirm Profile
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
