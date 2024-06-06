Corient Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 92,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FPX opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $75.74 and a one year high of $107.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.28.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

