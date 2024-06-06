Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,627,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 193.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 842,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN stock opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Wendy’s’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

