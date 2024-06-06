Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $575,000 Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMX. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 206,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of FMX stock opened at $113.77 on Thursday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $99.24 and a 12 month high of $143.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.