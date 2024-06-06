Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Capital Southwest worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 405,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after buying an additional 362,981 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,326,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.02 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $46.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 111.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Capital Southwest Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

