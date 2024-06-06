Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPD. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $162,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RPD opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

