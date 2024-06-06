Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2024

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNFree Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Read Our Latest Report on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.