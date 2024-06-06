Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,173 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $5.67.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $126.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.18%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

