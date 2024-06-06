Corient Private Wealth LLC Invests $603,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capri by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 553,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after purchasing an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Capri by 742.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Capri by 273.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 37,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.00. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 22.76% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

