Corient Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares in the company, valued at $17,949,535.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,836.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

