Corient Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,183 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. Susquehanna lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.62. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.86 and a 1-year high of $299.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

