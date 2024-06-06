Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Aegon during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Aegon by 580.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEG opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Aegon Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. StockNews.com cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group cut Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

