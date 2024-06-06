Corient Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

MLPA stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $49.25.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

