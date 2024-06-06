Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 209 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in AAON by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,970.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $64,408.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,970.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,800,134 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

