Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,778 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,794,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,992,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,387,000 after purchasing an additional 172,908 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,747,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,259,000 after acquiring an additional 474,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 2.8 %

SQM stock opened at $46.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.2134 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Get Our Latest Report on SQM

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.