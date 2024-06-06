Corient Private Wealth LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,099,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after acquiring an additional 74,289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $109.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.27 and a current ratio of 14.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.51.
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
