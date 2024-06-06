CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 2%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $58.32. 492,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,672,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.15.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,078.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $219,206.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,701,078.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,709 shares of company stock worth $3,865,228. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

