Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $29.64

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and traded as low as $27.67. Croda International shares last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 8,188 shares trading hands.

Croda International Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Croda International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3484 per share. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

