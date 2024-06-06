Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.67

Shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and traded as high as $13.83. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 16,237 shares trading hands.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 347.77% and a net margin of 91.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $866,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
Featured Articles
