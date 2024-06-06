CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.3-$961.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.68 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.930-4.030 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $342.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a 200 day moving average of $295.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.63, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

