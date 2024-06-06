CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $355.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $342.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.53, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital Corp lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

