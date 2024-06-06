CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $342.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.87. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 382,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

