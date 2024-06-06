CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $307.00 and last traded at $308.28. 1,448,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,351,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 12.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 645.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.