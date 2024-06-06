Currency Exchange International (CXI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 12th.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.35 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 11.37%.

Currency Exchange International Stock Down 0.4 %

Currency Exchange International stock opened at C$26.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.80. Currency Exchange International has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$27.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, gold bullion coins and bars, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

