CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $59.49 and last traded at $59.67. 3,600,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 12,173,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 174,929 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,033 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 78,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 20,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 27,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

