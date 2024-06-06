CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,758 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 414.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $87.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

