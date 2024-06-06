Cyrus Harmon Sells 15,000 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 791,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,445,973.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cyrus Harmon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $54,650.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Cyrus Harmon sold 5,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $54,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $142,650.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olema Pharmaceuticals

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.