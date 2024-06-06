Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,047,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DRI opened at $150.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 4,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $734,998.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,800.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.90.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

