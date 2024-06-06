David B. Kaplan Sells 14,659 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total transaction of $2,024,554.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ARES opened at $139.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARES

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.