Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,382,553 shares of company stock valued at $596,506,390 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

DELL opened at $137.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.35. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

