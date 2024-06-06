Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 872.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

Shares of DFUS opened at $57.91 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

