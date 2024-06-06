DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,027,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 800,351 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 738,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 131,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 652,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 442,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

