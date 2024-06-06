DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after purchasing an additional 531,682 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 147.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,948 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,711,000 after purchasing an additional 450,221 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $53.54 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $400,236.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,538.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

