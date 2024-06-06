Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Position Increased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 86.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,836.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average is $82.98. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

