DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 49,300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 2.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,638,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 921,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1,176.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DTM opened at $68.28 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell bought 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,098. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

