Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 201.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 15.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynavax Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynavax Technologies

In related news, Director Francis Cano sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $43,126.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,905 shares in the company, valued at $440,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dynavax Technologies

(Free Report)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.