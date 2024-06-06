Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stake Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 261.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 871,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,870,000 after purchasing an additional 630,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 666,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,048,000 after purchasing an additional 487,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.00. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.03 and a 52 week high of $276.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.34%.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

