Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $160.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day moving average is $154.12. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

