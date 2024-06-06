Edge Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 110.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

