Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 373 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.49 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.49. The company has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.