Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $29.42 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

