Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 58,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,500,735,980.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.43, for a total transaction of $48,557,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,014,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,500,735,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,087,908 shares of company stock worth $945,310,728. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $446.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.57 and a 200-day moving average of $448.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

