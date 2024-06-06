Edge Capital Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Intel by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 79,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 66,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

