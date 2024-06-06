Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC owned 0.25% of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAT. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $478,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 303.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,461 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the third quarter worth $1,848,000.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IAT opened at $40.59 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The stock has a market cap of $584.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

