Edge Capital Group LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

