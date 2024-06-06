Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.09 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $292.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.49. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $292.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

