Edge Capital Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,218,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,101,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,673,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $74.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

