Edge Capital Group LLC Has $757,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

