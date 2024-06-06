Edge Capital Group LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,116,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,729,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 352,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 42,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TXN opened at $196.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.25 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

