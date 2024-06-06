Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,799,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total transaction of $5,979,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,512,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $575.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.84. The company has a market capitalization of $219.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.