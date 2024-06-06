Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 316,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,220,000 after buying an additional 59,296 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 497,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,215,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 228,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

